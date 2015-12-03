Bringing The World Home To You

Researchers Take On 'Great Problem In Data' With Study Of Gunshot Wounds

Published December 3, 2015 at 5:43 PM EST

Twenty years ago — under threat from Congress — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped studying gun violence. That didn't stop Dr. David Livingston and his colleagues: In a new study, the researchers in Newark, N.J., found — among other things — that over a 12-year period, gunshot wounds have gotten more lethal, and that more patients had multiple wounds. Livingston explains the results.

All Things Considered