Amsterdam's International Airport Gives Spencer A Trial Run

LINDA WERTHEIMER, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Linda Wertheimer. If you find yourself lost in Amsterdam's international airport, Spencer can help. Spencer the robot is on a trial run this week. Before the bot can go to work next year, it must prove it can use its lasers to lead passengers through the busy airport. But there is a big challenge - temporarily permanent obstacles. You might think of them as piles of luggage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.