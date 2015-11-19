Bringing The World Home To You

Race Organizers Apologize For 'Longer' Half-Marathon

Published November 19, 2015 at 5:33 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Green. So I ran 17 miles, and all I got was this T-shirt. That's what runners at the Bangkok half-marathon might be saying. You might know a half-marathon is about 13 miles long, but organizers in Bangkok accidentally had runners take a wrong turn, adding four miles to the race. The Jogging Association of Thailand has apologized and now offered runners at T-shirt emblazoned with the actual distance they ran. You know, I'm really sorry this segment has gone on longer than I thought it would. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition