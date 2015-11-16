CBS Holds 2 Show Episodes Because Of Paris Attacks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. CBS decided some of its programming was too close to reality. The attacks on Paris prompted the network to put off an episode of "Supergirl," a show revolving around a bombing. Also canceled for now is an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles." That episode involved recruitment of young women by the Islamic State. In Los Angeles, a premiere of the latest "Hunger Games" movie will be curtailed, although the movie itself will open as planned this coming weekend. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.