Orphan Sisters From South Korea Reunited Years Later In Florida

Published October 12, 2015 at 6:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Megan Hughes was born in South Korea. Her father was an alcoholic. After spending time in an orphanage, she was adopted by an American family. She was separated from her half-sister who followed a similar path - time in an orphanage, adopted by an American couple. Neither woman knew where the other ended up, until they both ended up working in the same Florida hospital. They became friends, realized coincidences, did a DNA test. I was in shock, Megan said, I have a sister. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition