When you're trying to take a selfie with your dog, telling your pet to "say cheese" probably won't elicit a smile.

But a tennis ball perched on top of a smartphone is a real attention getter.

The "pooch selfie" is a simple attachment that allows dog owners to attach the fluffy ball.

It's been a hit on Kickstarter. Now to the bigger challenge — getting cats to focus.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.