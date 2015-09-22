A Rat In New York City Shows How We All Feel About Pizza

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Pizza holds a special place in the heart of New Yorkers, and its rats are no exception. A rodent was caught on video lugging an entire slice of pizza twice its size down a flight of subway stairs. Pizza rat eventually abandons his slice, mournfully looking back at what could've been. Though he did not manage to hold on, social media exploded with comments like, we're all pizza rat and, believe in your dreams #PizzaRat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.