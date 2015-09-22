Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

A Rat In New York City Shows How We All Feel About Pizza

Published September 22, 2015 at 5:58 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Pizza holds a special place in the heart of New Yorkers, and its rats are no exception. A rodent was caught on video lugging an entire slice of pizza twice its size down a flight of subway stairs. Pizza rat eventually abandons his slice, mournfully looking back at what could've been. Though he did not manage to hold on, social media exploded with comments like, we're all pizza rat and, believe in your dreams #PizzaRat. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition