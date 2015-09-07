Bringing The World Home To You

Congress Returns To A Full Plate Of Contentious Issues

Published September 7, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT

With the Iran nuclear deal all but locked up for President Obama, Congress still faces an uncommonly busy month. Lawmakers return from recess on Tuesday with a government shutdown looming, as well as questions about the United States’ debt limit and the Highway Trust Fund.  NPR’s Domenico Montanaro talks with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about where lawmakers’ priorities lie.

