German Tourist Spots Pope Francis In Optician's Shop

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A German tourist went to the Vatican hoping for a glimpse of Pope Francis. The tourist had no luck. Later the same tourist was walking through Rome and spotted Francis inside an optician's shop. Francis may be feeling restless - the Vatican had gone out to shop for glasses, passing up the customary house call. The Pope has expressed regret that he can't just stroll the Roman streets. Should he ever get a chance, he will now better be able to see them. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.