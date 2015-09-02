Bringing The World Home To You

Denmark's First Astronaut Heads To International Space Station

Published September 2, 2015 at 7:42 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Danger, big bike riders - in the capital Copenhagen alone, almost as many people bike to work as in all of the United States. Naturally, when Denmark's first astronaut arrives at the International Space Station today, one of his projects will be testing Danish-made exercise bicycles. Turns out there's one big difference between bikes in Denmark and those in space. With no gravity, there's no need for a seat. You just float above. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition