Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Shooting Range To Add Restaurant That Sells Alcohol

Published August 21, 2015 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. One of America's great magazines is called Garden and Gun. In that spirit, a Daytona Beach, Fla., business could be called Weapons and Whiskey. The city approved a plan for an indoor shooting range to expand its business. It will add a restaurant that sells alcohol. The owner tells WFTV no guns will be allowed in the restaurant, and people who've been drinking are banned from the range. He wants people to shoot first and have a beer later. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition