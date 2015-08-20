Passenger Misses Flight; Races Out Onto The Tarmac

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You must respect this man for his persistence - just not for his timeliness. He was determined not to miss his plane in Denver. When he was late and the flight pushed away without him, he went through an exit door and onto the tarmac. We may never find out how he thought he was going to board the moving plane. He told the police who stopped him that he was trying to make it to his high school reunion in Ohio. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.