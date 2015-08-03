Containment Of Raging California Wildfire Jumps

LOWER LAKE, Calif — Firefighters aided by lower temperatures and higher humidity have made progress corralling a wildfire threatening thousands of homes in Northern California.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Capt. Don Camp says containment of the fire in the Lower Lake area north of San Francisco was at 12 percent Monday morning after being stuck at 5 percent for days.

The fire — the largest in California — grew extensively over the weekend and measured 93 square miles by early Monday.

Camp said additional fire crews were going to be brought in to fight the blaze.

Twelve thousand people have been forced from their homes or are being advised to leave.

Dave Faries, managing editor for the Lake County Record Bee who is just 20 miles from the blaze, joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss.

Dave Faries, managing editor for Lake County Record Bee.

