Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

In A Hurry, Queen Elizabeth Goes Off Road

Published July 22, 2015 at 5:54 AM EDT

Being the queen apparently doesn't exempt one from being what we all are at times: an impatient driver.

Queen Elizabeth was driving to church through the park leading out of Windsor Castle. And she just couldn't pause for a family that was out for a Sunday stroll and blocking her way

So, reports The Telegraph, the queen veered onto the grass.

Though perhaps unlike the rest of us, the queen smiled and waved as she passed the startled family.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Morning Edition