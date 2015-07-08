Bringing The World Home To You

Architects Say Beyonce Inspired Australian Skyscraper

Published July 8, 2015 at 7:12 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Beyonce serves as an inspiration for a lot of things - fashion, music, girl power. Now the singer has inspired a skyscraper.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "BOOTYLICIOUS")

DESTINY'S CHILD: (Singing) Beyonce, can you handle this?

MONTAGNE: The architects of an office tower planned for Melbourne say its silvery curves pay homage to the star. They used algorithms to produce a design that bulges and bends in certain places to maximize efficiency and has an uncanny resemblance to the body of Beyonce. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

