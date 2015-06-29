German Distillery Is Unsympathetic To Greece's Debt Issue

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

I'm Renee Montagne. Germany boasts Europe's strongest economy and has put tons of money into bailouts for Greece. Now with the Greek economy teetering towards default, a Berlin distillery has come out with a lemon vodka drink called Grexit, that's the term for Greece's possible exit from the Eurozone, which some Germans may well toast. In response, one Greek politician pointed out the Greeks were the first to understand dark humor.