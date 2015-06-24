Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Cat Scares Black Bear Off Porch In Alaska

Published June 24, 2015 at 7:06 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A black bear came across an unlikely foe in Alaska, a cat and a fraidy-cat at that, which is how owner Darlis Elliot describes her pet, Nani. But when a black bear lumbered towards the glass door leading to the porch, Nani crouched down in a stalking position. And when the bear reached the door, Nani turned into a scary cat. She leaped up so fiercely, claws out, the bear fell off the porch trying to get away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition