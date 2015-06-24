Cat Scares Black Bear Off Porch In Alaska

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A black bear came across an unlikely foe in Alaska, a cat and a fraidy-cat at that, which is how owner Darlis Elliot describes her pet, Nani. But when a black bear lumbered towards the glass door leading to the porch, Nani crouched down in a stalking position. And when the bear reached the door, Nani turned into a scary cat. She leaped up so fiercely, claws out, the bear fell off the porch trying to get away. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.