Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Hollywood’s History Of Putting Gay Rights On Trial

Published June 23, 2015 at 1:40 PM EDT
Teachers Karen and Martha (Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine) find the extent of their relationship questioned in the courts of public and private opinion in 1961's "The Children's Hour." (John Springer Collection/Corbis)
Teachers Karen and Martha (Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine) find the extent of their relationship questioned in the courts of public and private opinion in 1961's "The Children's Hour." (John Springer Collection/Corbis)

Any day now, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether or not states have the constitutional right to ban same-sex marriage. Whichever way the court goes, this ruling could create a murky legal situation for several states that allow same sex marriage, as well as several states that prohibit it.

In anticipation of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision, we revisit a piece by NPR film critic Bob Mondell on the Hollywood mini-genre of gay characters in court. It first aired on All Things Considered in March 2013.

Reporter

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.