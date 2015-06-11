Social Media Buzz: From Orlando Police Video To John Waters Graduation Speech

In our weekly look at how the news is reverberating through social media, Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Julia Turner, editor-in-chief of Slate. They discuss a new video showing a white police officer kicking a black man, which is now the subject of an investigation, and director John Waters’ graduation speech to students at the Rhode Island School of Design.

Waters told graduates what he’d like to see them do in the world: “Design clothes so hideous that they can’t be worn ironically,” he said. “Horrify us with new ideas, outrage outdated critics. Use technology for transgression, not lazy social living. Make me nervous. And finally, count your blessings. You got through college. You didn’t commit suicide, oh dear, or have a nervous break down, and let’s remember the ones who did. It’s time to get busy, it’s your turn to cause trouble, but this time in the real world and this time from the inside.”



