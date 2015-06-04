Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Home Sellers Couldn't Resist Free Pizza For Life

Published June 4, 2015 at 8:02 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A woman in Portland came up with a clever way to beat rising home prices - free pizza once a month for life. Donna DeNicola, who owns DeNicola's Italian Restaurant, wanted to help her 23-year-old son get into Portland's hot market. So when they found the perfect house, she offered an additional topping to her $275,000 bid - the pizza. It worked. The sellers accepted. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition