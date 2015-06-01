Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Harriette Thompson Becomes Oldest Female Marathoner

Published June 1, 2015 at 6:51 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Harriette Thompson is a former concert pianist. She's survived cancer. And at 92, she just became the oldest woman ever to run a marathon. She already had the world record time for women in their 90s. Mrs. Thompson runs to raise money for cancer treatments, a cause that's personal. Her husband died from cancer this year. She missed some training while taking care of him, but then yesterday, crossed the finish line in San Diego in just over seven hours and 24 minutes. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition