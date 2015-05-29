Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Bees Were Literally Gao Bingguo's Knees

Published May 29, 2015 at 7:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Suffering for fashion is one thing. Then there's the outfit chosen by Gao Binggua. He went for a new record for wearing the heaviest coat of bees - 240 pounds of bees. To attract the swarm, Binggua had several queen bees placed on this body. Then assistants dumped boxes of worker bees at his feet beneath the coat of 1.1 million bees, just his undies and more than 2,000 stings. Adding insult, Guinness told Huffington Post they've never heard of this guy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition