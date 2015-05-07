Bringing The World Home To You

Boston Marathon Runner Finds Mystery Man She Smooched

Published May 7, 2015 at 6:08 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Barbara Tatge's daughter gave her a dare when she ran the Boston Marathon last month - find a random, attractive man on the course and give him a smooch. Tatge kissed and then she told. Her daughter wanted to track down this mystery man, so she posted a picture of the kiss online. And this week, someone came forward - the guy's wife. She's not mad. She says the kiss captures the energy and fun of the marathon. Though, Tatge says she's going to stick to kissing single guys in the future. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

