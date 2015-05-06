Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

World War II Vet Fights Robber Off With His Cane

Published May 6, 2015 at 7:39 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Arthur Kamberis is 95 years old, a World War II veteran who saw a lot of combat. He was part of the invasion of Okinawa, one of the largest battles in the Pacific. Well, over the weekend, a battle of a different sort on the streets of Manchester, N.H. Mr. Kamberis fought off a would-be robber using his cane. The man reached for Mr. Kamberis's wallet. The war veteran knew he wasn't going to give that up, especially with the pictures of his grandchildren inside. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition