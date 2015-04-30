Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Will Big-Screen Movies Turn Astronauts Into Couch Potatoes?

Published April 30, 2015 at 7:14 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. The crew of the International Space Station improved their entertainment options. The crew took delivery on a projection screen that measures 65 inches. Granted, many homes have TVs even bigger. But it's better than watching movies on a laptop. The screen is supposed to be used for video conferences but not only for that. The other day, the crew watched the movie "Gravity," about spacewalkers desperately trying to survive in orbit. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition