Mitt Romney Does Well In ESPN's Bracket Challenge

Published April 7, 2015 at 6:49 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Mitt Romney ran for president trying to avoid the image of a 1 percenter, but now he's proudly in the top 1 percent of March Madness. Romney landed near the top of 11 and a half million entries in ESPN's tournament challenge. He had a perfect Final Four, finally beating President Obama, who, by the way, had Kentucky winning it all. With a big win for Duke, Romney tweeted he should've put a $10,000 bet on it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition