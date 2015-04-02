Bringing The World Home To You

Did You Remember Wednesday Was April Fools' Day?

Published April 2, 2015 at 6:55 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne with a look back at April Fools' jokes. Britain's Guardian was out with a new edible edition, a paper that could feed your mind and your body. And it's gluten free. Samsung marketed the Galaxy Blade Edge, a smartphone so sharp it can serve as a chef's knife. Then there was a one-day promotion that really did happen. Burger King in Japan sold burger-scented, flamed-grilled cologne. A bottle costs about $40, but it included a burger. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition