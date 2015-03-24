Meerkat — Not The Furry Animal — Is The Latest Social Media Obsession

Meerkat is a little under a month into its launch and the social media app is enjoying success many startups dream of and few ever achieve.

The app lets the user livestream video on Twitter, something Twitter itself is currently developing with its newly-acquired Periscope.

Meerkat was one of the major highlights at this month's SXSW in Austin and just raised $12 million at a $40 million valuation.

But does it have what it takes to keep from fading into the oblivion of numerous other "It Apps"? (Remember Yo?)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner of Re/code about what will make Meerkat more long-lived.

Guest

Kurt Wagner, associate editor of social media for Re/code. He tweets @KurtWagner8.

