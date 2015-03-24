Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Meerkat — Not The Furry Animal — Is The Latest Social Media Obsession

Published March 24, 2015 at 12:50 PM EDT

Meerkat is a little under a month into its launch and the social media app is enjoying success many startups dream of and few ever achieve.

The app lets the user livestream video on Twitter, something Twitter itself is currently developing with its newly-acquired Periscope.

Meerkat was one of the major highlights at this month's SXSW in Austin and just raised $12 million at a $40 million valuation.

But does it have what it takes to keep from fading into the oblivion of numerous other "It Apps"? (Remember Yo?)

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with Kurt Wagner of Re/code about what will make Meerkat more long-lived.

  • Re/Code Video: Meerkat's Ben Rubin on Twitter, Competition and the Future of Live Video

    • Guest

  • Kurt Wagner, associate editor of social media for Re/code. He tweets @KurtWagner8.

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.