2,000 Snow Geese Die In Idaho

Published March 19, 2015 at 1:50 PM EDT
2,000 snow geese in Idaho died this month as a result of avian cholera. (hjhipster/Flickr)

Wildlife experts say avian cholera is responsible for a mass die-off of snow geese in Idaho this month, which left 2,000 of the migratory birds dead. Wildlife officials say they are taking precautions so that it doesn’t spread.

Jeff Knetter, a waterfowl biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish & Game tells Here & Now’s Robin Young about how spectacular it is when tens of thousands of snow geese at once take off in flight.

“The snow goose migration is one of the more impressive wildlife spectacles we have in the state,” Knetter says.

Guest

