Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Denny's Wins On Apple's Big Announcement Day

Published March 10, 2015 at 7:43 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. When Apple unveiled its lighter, thinner laptop, Denny's unveiled its thickest pancake yet in a tweet. The breakfast chain was carrying on a social media tradition of trying to outwit Apple's product announcements. Denny's succeeded, generating twice as many retweets and favorites as Apple, plus Denny's suggested improvements to Apple's new watch, like couldn't it make waffles in the morning and say, I love you? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition