Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

German Nightclubs Try Out Urine-Repellent Paint

Published March 6, 2015 at 6:24 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. It's such a guy thing - drink a lot and relieve yourself on a building. Germans have a word for it - viel pinkeln. And now in Hamburg's nightclub district, a solution - a new high-tech paint that is so waterproof, any spray on the wall bounces right onto the source. The paint has been applied to a couple of buildings and drunk night clubbers have been warned. One sign says don't pee here. We pee back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition