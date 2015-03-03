Bringing The World Home To You

Hockey Player's Daughter Is Happy Her Dad Is Coming Home

Published March 3, 2015 at 6:44 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Jordyn Leopold missed her dad. He traveled a lot for work, so she wrote a letter to get him a new job at home in Minnesota, and she got her wish. Her dad, also named Jordan Leopold - different spelling - was traded from the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets to the Minnesota Wild yesterday. His new team says the letter wasn't a factor - sure sounded persuasive, though. Young Jordyn wrote that the Wild needed more defensemen like her dad. So can you please, please, please ask the Jackets if you guys can get him? You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

