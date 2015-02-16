Idaho Moves To Get Dated Duel Law Off The Books

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A few weeks ago we told you about Rhode Island's effort to get rid of outdated laws. It would now be legal, for example, to feed garbage to a swine without a permit. Well, now Idaho is jumping on this bandwagon. There's a move there to ditch a law related to dueling. The law was reportedly inspired by the famous duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton. As a spokesman for the Idaho Sheriffs' Association put it, quote, "needless to say, this is obsolete." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.