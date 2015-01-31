Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the big surprise out of the Super Bowl? Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: In his post-game interview, Marshawn Lynch will not be able to shut up about meeting Katy Perry.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: During the halftime show, Katy Perry will establish once and for all that she is fully inflated at 12.1 pounds.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: In an ironic twist with 10 seconds remaining while the patriots are driving to win the game, the ball that Tom Brady is holding will spontaneously inflate and inflate and keep inflating until it whisks him up into the sky like a hot air balloon. And he and Gisele Bundchen will move to Mars and populate the planet with beautiful, quarterback supermodel babies.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: But you've got to admit, if any of those things happen, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you also to Bill Kurtis. Thanks to Tom Bodett, Amy Dickinson, Peter Grosz, to our special guest Senator Jon Tester. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.