Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch Shows Up For Media Day, Kinda

Published January 28, 2015 at 7:13 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch hates talking to the press. He's been fined thousands for skipping media sessions, though he did show up to the Super Bowl's media day yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

MARSHAWN LYNCH: Hey, I'm just here so I don't get fined. I'm just here so I won't get fined. Just so I won't get fined, boss.

MONTAGNE: Lynch had more to say in a web video for Skittles.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: Would you want to hang out with a talking rainbow?

LYNCH: I wouldn't want to hang out with nobody who talks at all.

MONTAGNE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition