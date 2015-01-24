Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists how the New England Patriots will cheat to win the Super Bowl. Now panel, how will the Patriots cheat their way to victory in the Super Bowl? PJ O'Rourke.

O'ROURKE: Well, I have seen a number of the officials who will be the refereeing the game driving around Boston in brand-new Teslas.

SAGAL: Faith Salie?

FAITH SALIE: Katy-gate. Bill Belichick will secretly tape Katy Perry getting dressed for her halftime show and play the video for the Seahawks to inflate their balls.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They're going to send the Green Bay Packers.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Faith Salie, Mr. PJ O'Rourke and Alonzo Bodden. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.