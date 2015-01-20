China's Economy Grows At Slowest Rate In 24 Years

On Tuesday, new data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 7.3 percent in the last quarter of 2014.

Most countries would welcome growth like that, but for China it represents a slowdown. In fact, according to the new data, China grew at its slowest rate in 24 years last year.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal discusses the details of the downturn with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Jason Bellini, senior producer at the Wall Street Journal. He tweets @jasonbellini.

