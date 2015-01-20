Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

China's Economy Grows At Slowest Rate In 24 Years

Published January 20, 2015 at 1:35 PM EST
A Chinese customer rests as he stands in a store in a shopping district on January 20, 2014 in central Beijing, China. China's economy is still growing, but at its weakest rate in 24 years. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A Chinese customer rests as he stands in a store in a shopping district on January 20, 2014 in central Beijing, China. China's economy is still growing, but at its weakest rate in 24 years. (Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, new data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported that the economy expanded at an annual rate of 7.3 percent in the last quarter of 2014.

Most countries would welcome growth like that, but for China it represents a slowdown. In fact, according to the new data, China grew at its slowest rate in 24 years last year.

Jason Bellini of the Wall Street Journal discusses the details of the downturn with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.