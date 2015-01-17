Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will be the next mistake the White House admits to? Ophira Eisenberg.

OPHIRA EISENBERG, BYLINE: Trying to pass high-speed Internet and paid sick days because the entire nation is just going to stay home and download Netflix.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It's not really their fault, but so the Democrats still have a chance in Massachusetts in 2016, the administration will apologize to Boston for giving them the Olympics.

SAGAL: And Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: Establishing high-level domestic relations with Dame Edna, who it turns out is not a world leader, but an 80 year-old dude from Australia.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: And if the White House does any of those things, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you to Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Ophira Eisenberg, the pride of Canada, Luke Burbank and Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to all of you for listening. I am Peter Sagal. And you know we will see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.