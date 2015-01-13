Bringing The World Home To You

Prosthetic Eye Helps Keep 1-Eyed Fish From Being Bullied

Published January 13, 2015 at 6:20 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with the tale of how a rockfish languishing at the bottom of the tank is back in the swim of things, thanks to a prosthetic eye. Global News reports the fish at the Vancouver Aquarium was bullied ever since losing an eye. Other fish picked up on its blindness to aggressively steal its food, sending the weak fish into a tailspin. But after being fitted with a taxidermy eye, the copper rockfish is back, still half-blind but with brighter days ahead. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

