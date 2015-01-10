Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the first thing that Congress and President Obama will be able to agree on to move this country forward? Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: Oh, well, Mitch McConnell is head of the party planning committee. And the big compromise will be does President Obama want a sheet cake and balloons for his going away party or what?

SAGAL: Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: They're going to agree that when the moon's in your eye like a big pizza pie, that's amore.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Hard to deny. Paula Poundstone.

PAULA POUNDSTONE: Allowing naked congresswomen in the pool and lunch room.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if they agree on any of those things, we'll ask you about it, panel, on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Amy Dickenson, Brian Babylon and Paula Poundstone. And thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we will see all of you wonderful people next week.

(APPLAUSE)

