Boston Celebrates Its Olympic Bid

Published January 9, 2015 at 1:55 PM EST
Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker addresses the media as Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh, right, looks on, during a press conference to announce Boston as the U.S. applicant city to host the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center on January 9 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Last night, the U.S. Olympic Committee tabbed Boston as the American city that will bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics. City officials and representatives from Boston2024, the organization that backed the bid, discussed next steps during a press conference this morning.

The City of Boston plans a series of public hearing on the bid, and the organization that opposes it has also announced its first public meeting. Here & Now’s Alex Ashlock joins host Robin Young to talk about today’s press conference, which he attended.

