Aaron Rodgers' Good Luck Ritual Caught On TV

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with the secret of Aaron Rodgers' success. The quarterback for the Green Bay Packers has a good-luck ritual. When playing at home, he tugs the beard of Jeremy Wilcox. Mr. Wilcox is a communications technician who works on the sidelines. His beard is nine inches long. And it became a celebrity after the beard-tugging ritual was caught on TV Sunday. Packers fans will not be wanting him to shave after Green Bay won all its home games this season. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.