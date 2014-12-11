Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Walk In The Steps, If Not In The Image, Of A Communist Hero

Published December 11, 2014 at 5:12 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Capitalism is burrowing farther into the Western Hemisphere's bastion of communism. It affected a son of the revolutionary Che Guevara. In the 1950s, Guevara rode a motorcycle across South America. His son Ernesto proposes to honor that ride, leading tourists on rides across Cuba. Of course you take an American Harley-Davidson. Of course you stay in five-star hotels. You pay $3,000 and up, but you get to visit Che Guevara's tomb. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition