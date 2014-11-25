Piano In 'Casablanca' Sells For $3.4 Million

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with news from "Casablanca."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CASABLANCA")

INGRID BERGMAN: (As Isla) Play it once, Sam, for old times' sake.

MONTAGNE: That's Ingrid Bergman at the piano in Rick's cafe. Now someone else will have a chance to play it again. The famous upright went on auction yesterday, fetching $3.4 million. That price included a signed photograph of actor Dooley Wilson, who played Sam. But even millions couldn't buy the precious transit papers that Humphrey Bogart's Rick hid in that piano. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.