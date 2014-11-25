Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Piano In 'Casablanca' Sells For $3.4 Million

Published November 25, 2014 at 6:49 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne, with news from "Casablanca."

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "CASABLANCA")

INGRID BERGMAN: (As Isla) Play it once, Sam, for old times' sake.

MONTAGNE: That's Ingrid Bergman at the piano in Rick's cafe. Now someone else will have a chance to play it again. The famous upright went on auction yesterday, fetching $3.4 million. That price included a signed photograph of actor Dooley Wilson, who played Sam. But even millions couldn't buy the precious transit papers that Humphrey Bogart's Rick hid in that piano. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition