Hunter Misses Deer, Hits Desk

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

You know the old saying to mock somebody's aim - you couldn't hit the broadside of a barn. At least Jay Campbell proved he can. Mr. Campbell was hunting in upstate New York. On the first day big game season, he opened fire in a deer. He missed the deer, but his bullet did break the window of a house. Mr. Campbell now faces charges, including criminal mischief. Mr. Campbell now faces charges including criminal. The resident of the house received a souvenir bullet in a desk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.