Prediction

Published November 15, 2014 at 10:29 AM EST

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now panel, what will they find on that far-off comet? Maz Jobrani.

MAZ JOBRANI: Kim Kardashian's clothes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Weapons of mass destruction. Finally, mission accomplished.

SAGAL: Alonzo Bodden.

ALONZO BODDEN: They'll find that really cool bar from "Star Wars."

(LAUGHTER)

BODDEN: And out in the parking lot - and out in the parking lot will be a tiger for some unknown reason.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things are found on that comet, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Alonzo Bodden, Maz Jobrani and Roxanne Roberts. Thanks to all of you for listening. You're the best. You are - every single one of you. We'll see you next week.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me