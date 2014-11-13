Proposed Tobacco Ban Fires Up Citizens Of Small Massachusetts Town

The idea that Westminster, Massachusetts would be the first town in the country to ban the sale of all tobacco and nicotine products lit a fire under residents at a public meeting Wednesday night.

Nearly 500 of them turned out – most of them calling the board of health’s proposal an act of too much “big government.” The meeting got so out of hand that it had to be cut short and its chairwoman led out of the building by police.

New England Public Radio’s Jill Kaufman was there and has this report.

Guest

Jill Kaufman, reporter for New England Public Radio. She tweets @JillK885NEPR.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.