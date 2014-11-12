Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Ventriloquist Challenges Gag Order Against His Puppet

Published November 12, 2014 at 7:03 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In South Africa, a ventriloquist is challenging a gag order against his puppet. The country's most famous Afrikaans singer, Steve Hofmeyr, obtained the court order after a series of tweets from the puppet's Twitter account accused the musician of racism. Satirist Conrad Koch denies that his puppet, Chester Missing, engaged in hate speech. When asked why someone takes a puppet to court, Chester Missing tweeted, you need to be a dummy. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition