Selfies With Bears Prompt Warning From Park Rangers

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Selfies with bears are showing up on Instagram - park visitors with big smiles and black bears and grizzlies lumbering through the background. Caption hashtag #bearselfie. Rangers in South Lake Tahoe have been sufficiently worried to issue a warning. Wild bears are unpredictable and could attack. In fact, in some of the shots, the bears in the background actually seem to be in control photo bombing park visitors. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.