Record Those Work Hours, Get Some Beer

Published October 30, 2014 at 6:17 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, BYLINE: Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. As managers know, it can be hard to get employees to fill out their timesheets. One Minneapolis ad agency tried putting up wanted posters to shame workers into getting those hours in. Turns out beer works better. That agency, Colle+McVoy, put in a beer tap with a special card reader. Fill out your timesheet, swipe your card and you get a free beer. Now timesheet completion is way up, presumably so is the number of tipsy employees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition